Robin Freeman to Robin Freeman and Misty L. Freeman, 7207 Owens Pike, $1.

George A. Jones to Jon Lykins, 2116 Old Main Street, $48,000.

Lowell F. Laycock Jr., Tonya K. Laycock, Laura L. Bach, Michael Bach, John F. Laycock, Dionne C. Laycock, Shawna D. Boggs, Joseph Boggs, Kevin R. Boggs, Cynthia Taylor, Greg Taylor, Luann Asbury, William C. Asbury, Troy W. Cracraft, Jeffrey Cracraft and Karen Cracraft to Randy Carpenter, Lot 240 Dover, $3,500.

Michael D. Gallenstein and Tammy M. Gallenstein to Michael David Gallenstein and Tammy M. Gallenstein, 1919 Old Main Street, no monetary consideration.

John G. Pfeffer and Carolyn A. Pfeffer to Brian Scott Lippert and Kathy Alaine Lippert, 31109 Kentucky Highway 435 Dover, $155,500.

Lucy J. Kabler Estate to April Lawrence, 8009 Colliver Drive, $128,000.

David S. Kalb and Brooke Butcher Kalb to Rachael Nicole Mason and Daulton K. Mason, 473 North Shawnee Road, $230,000.

Bellsouth Telecommunication LLC to Melony Denham, Parcel West Maple Leaf Road, $60,000.

Dorothy C. Haggard and Stephen G. Haggard to Isaac L. Sweet, 2127 Buckingham Square, $92,000.

Millard Martin to Jack Davis and Barbara Davis, 7078 Orangeburg Road, $63,000.

DADA LLC to Winterwood Development LLC, Multiple Tracts Mason County, $25,000.

Mountain Properties Inc to Jennifer Schroeder, 1011 Forest Avenue, $9,000.

Marjorie Avanelle Eppensteiner Estate to Julie M. Lewis, Lots 34-35 Plat of Culbertson, $55,000.

Christie Powell and Thomas Powell to Clark Holding Group Inc, 110-112 East Fifth Street, $15,000.

Jacob Yoder and Eunice Yoder to Jeremiah Dean Hampton and Sarah Hampton, 70.491 Acres and 44.592 Acres on Kentucky Highway 11, $320,000.

Mary Katherine Cropper to Estill Lee McDaniel, 5078 Murphysville Road, $20,000.

Diana Hastings LLC to 534 West Second Street Maysville LLC, 534 West Second Street, $28,000.

Anthony Volpone to Robert T. Haughboo, 3009 Moyer Road, $43,000.

William M. Whitaker and Patricia D. Whitaker to William Green and Shelley Green, 549 West Third Street, $75,000.

Norman J. Zook and Mary K. Zook to John R. Wood and Diana K. Wood, 6400 Helena Road May’s Lick, $190,000.

Bull Fork Creek LLC to Shores KY Properties LLC, Various Tracts Mason County, $480,000.

Gary Gray to Felisha Nichole Burns and Adam Burns, 6028 Haymaker Drive, $200,000.

Carolyn H. Caproni to Carolyn H. Caproni Revocable Trust and Carolyn H. Caproni, 845 Navaho Drive, no monetary consideration.

Jonathan Yoder and Mary Esther Yoder to Calvin Kemp and Rebecca Kemp, 6419 Helena Road May’s Lick, $200,000.

Lester L. Alley and Consuela R. Alley toMalinda Ngy and Bonly Lok, 838 Meadowcrest Circle, $338,000.

Mark Anthony Fulton and Pamela S. Fulton to Millard F. Martin and Shawn Martin, Two Lots between Duke and Jane Streets, $25,000.

Susan K. O’Cull, Rickey A. O’Cull, Donald F. Sargent, Jeanne Sargent, Debbie Litzinger, Kara Litzinger Hesler and Joshua W. Hesler to Lawrence Development and Rental Properties LLC, 3496 Germantown Road, $20,000.

Jacqueline Beckley to Jai Kendall Franklin, 228 East Fourth Street, $10,000.