First, an addition or possibly an amendment to the narrative. My friend Lou Browning, always quick with comments, bon mots and suggestions about my columns, made an interesting point to consider as part of the Blue Lick Springs story.

As I said to being this series, I love mysteries. And Blue Licks is shaping up to be a fun one. We left off with travelers from across the world visiting Blue Lick Springs for the curative powers of the water. Sure, there was the occasional arson of one of the area hotels, but by and large, things were going well for the resort.