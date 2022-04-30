Valerie Berry to Jerry Reed, Lot in Town of Sardis, $14,000.
Thomas Michael Wright and Rosa V. Berry to Heidi L. Cummins, 301 Lexington Pike, $280,000.
William Gross and Darlene Gross to Timothy Swarey and Rachel Swarey, 26.988 Acres Stockyard Road, $63,000.
James Brian Esham and Peggy Esham to James Brian Esham, Peggy Esham and Esham Family Joint Revocable Trust April 22, 2022, 8244 Orangeburg Road, $10.00.
Michael Hamm and Shasta Hamm to Floyd B. Hunt and Lula M. Hunt, 428 Buckner Street, $500.
Dana S. Belcher to Cynthia G. Riley, 6099 Kentucky Highway 3170, $99,000.
William D. Lipp II to Donnie L. Stitt and Mary C. Stitt, 42.977 Acres 4078 Ashcraft Road Germantown, $125,000.
Nathaniel L. Davenport to Alyssa Davis, 8021 Orangeburg Road, $185,000.
Rebekah Jean Rice to Rebekah Jean Rice and Jonathan J. Lovell, 707 Kathy Lee Circle, no monetary consideration.