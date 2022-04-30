Honoring those who care for our communities Each May, it is my honor to take a moment to pause and reflect on the tireless work and dedication that our local healthcare teams exhibit every day of the year as they care for our communities.

Kentucky will Bounce Back from Last Year’s Disasters When I visited Mayfield, Kentucky, in mid-December last year, the town was a scene of total devastation. The tornado that ripped through only days prior had wrecked homes, ravaged businesses, and left a stream of broken lives in its wake.

Finding hope and life before death Most of us have wondered about life beyond the grave. Many today are in search of life before the grave. Given what many people traditionally believe about heaven, eternity and life beyond, it would certainly seem very valuable to think about a life beyond. However, what about life here?

FCHS goes big this year with the first-ever downtown prom celebration FLEMINGSBURG — It’s prom season and Fleming County students are in for an exciting change to their usual festivities.

Danger of BESS should not be dismissed Dear editor,

(Un) Real Estate Earn the diploma, get the job, buy the house. Isn’t that the American dream? But what we have traditionally thought of as the path to a fulfilled, middle-class life should be reconsidered. Many of our state’s open jobs don’t require much education or pay enough to support a reasonable mortgage. This is a major issue related to workforce development in Kentucky and it isn’t garnering enough public attention.

Chase after Jesus “Whoever pursue righteousness and love finds life, prosperity, and honor.” Proverbs 21:21

Hixson’s Hoardings – Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center As many know, I am not from here.

Poczatek inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Olivia Poczatek of Vanceburg, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Poczatek was initiated at Georgetown College.