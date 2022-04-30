The Kentucky General Assembly recently wrapped up its legislative session for 2022, with several positive results for cities; but there were glaring opportunities that were missed. Let’s start with the good. One measure that passed that is related to public safety is HB 414, which establishes the number of retired police officers a city may hire. The City of Maysville currently has two retired police officers, and with the passage of this bill, we could have a maximum of five. This bill is not a solution to the shortage of police officers and fire officers across the state, but it helps.