(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 30
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
1 p.m.
CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — TCU at Florida St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
5 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa
CURLING
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
FISHING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
8 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Colorado
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
SWIMMING
6 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. —-
Sunday, May 1
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
6 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped)
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Colorado
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
9 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.