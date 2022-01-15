Morehead State University announces Dean’s List

January 14, 2022
Jan. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Courtney Lynn Beckett, 21, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 16.
Christopher G. Bothman, 41, no/expired registration plates, $25 fine plus court costs.
Christopher G. Bothman, 41, obstructed vision/windshield, $25 fine, court costs waived.
Christopher Glenn Bothman, 41, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no license in possession $100 fine, possessing license while revoked dismissed.
Christopher Glenn Bothman, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license $100 fine.
Michelle Campbell, 46, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Charles Brian Tyler, 23, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, instructional permit violations, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Derek Alan Duffy, 42, speeding 14 miles over limit $28 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, pay court costs.
Donna Evans, 55, local city ordinance, $100 fine plus court costs.
Brittany Fultz, 30, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 14.
Brittany J. Fultz, 30, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 14.
Pamela McGlone Hatfield, 59, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $25 fine, court costs waived.
David King, 23, obstruction/interference with an officer, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
David R. King, 23, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
David R. King, 23, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Russell S. Martin Jr., 26, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plate, failure to appear notify DOT.
Emma McCarty, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Matthew Meenach, 35, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Bonnie Jill Mora, 54, no/expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.
Tabitha Pollitt, 32, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Brandie Rose, 43, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 probated, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, court costs waived.
Jiona M. Smith, 21, possession of marijuana, serve 45 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Sonya L. Wagner, 58, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Feb. 14.
Christopher A. Webb, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Nathan J. Weddington, 36, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Larry Wells Jr., 50, drug paraphernalia, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 14.
William West, 40, local city ordinance, $100 fine, courts costs waived.
Thomas Williams, 57, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Heather Auerbach Aslan, 51, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 2.
Heather Alena Auerbach Aslan, 51, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 2.
Allison Gibbs, 18, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, instructional permit violations, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Darrick May, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Feb. 28.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.
Brandon M. Neal, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon Michael Neal, 28, flagrant non support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Tyrik K. Thomas, 25, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.
Tonya Wheeler, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, dismissed with proof.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, speeding five miles over limit, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Rachel Boyd, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
Rachel L. Boyd, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
Walter A. Burch III, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, first-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 19.
David L. Dalton, 38, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
David L. Dalton, 38, no/expired registration plates, improper registration plate, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
Justin Ryan Dickerson, 20, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $25 fine plus court costs.
James A. Florence, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 2.
Garvis Howington, 35, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
James McKee, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
Lathan D. Saunders, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
David Staggs, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 12.
Stephen Teegarden, 35, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 12.