Morehead State University announces Dean’s List

January 15, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Fall 2021 Dean’s List for Morehead State University has been released.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.

Following is the Dean’s list for Mason, Lewis, Bracken, Robertson, Fleming, Adams and Brown counties.

Adams County — Angela Abercrombie, Ariana Alexander, Jaycee Baldwin, Dalton Black, Emily French, Duncan Hesler, Whitney Hill, Ashley Hubbard, Lakyn Hupp, Austin McCormick, Aubrey McFarland, Dakota Nehus, Taylor Newman, Lauren Partin, Noah Scott, Alyson Simpson, Darrington White and Chelsey Williams.

Brown County — Megan Richman, Sidney Swisher, Serene Walker, Madelyn Whisman and Marissa Wood.

Bracken County — Natalie Bell, Serenity Blevins, Jenna Brown, Tanner Fisher, Kelli Hendricks, Madison Kelsch, Zachary Mains, Brayden Ray, Johnathon Rice, Nicholas Rice and Richard Simons.

Fleming County — Ismael Abdullah, Hallie Adams, Lauren Applegate, Audree Arnett, Payton Bigelow, Cheyanne Buckley, Johnathon Burton, Hannah Carpenter, Christina Childs, Julie Doyle, Maggie Ellis, Emma Evans, Taylor Emmons, Caleb Fannin, Kaylee Graham, Carsen Gulley, Maleah Hendrix, Logan Hester, Katrina Holbrook, Abagail Howard, Courtney Hunt, Heather Hunt, Brittany Jolly, Brooke Karrick, Hannah Logan, Haylee Marshall, Justin McClanahan, Charity McCleese, Sean McCord, Austin Mineer, Elijah Mullins, Austin Paige, Caroline Price, Ethan Purvis, Trevor Rieck, Tosha Roe, Emily Sapp, Cole Saunders, Morgon Sparks, Samantha Stamm, Katalina White and Katelin Wright.

Lewis County — Jaisa Adams, Karter Bentley, Candice Cooper, Whitney Cornette, Lauren Evans, Mollee Flannigan, James Fraley, Mason Fyffe, Hannah Gibson, Sarah Johnson, Eden Jordan, Karina Jordan, Hannah Kane, Kaitlynn Kinsel, Joselyn Logan, Aaliyah Manson, Caleb May, Johnna McCane, Madison McRoberts, Tristan Monroe, Haley Nolan, Aaron Prater, Jacob Prater, Madison Prater, Peyton Steagall, Keric Sullivan, Leyton Thayer, Caleb Voiers, Jamie Wallingford, Joshua Weddington and Kennedy Wellman.

Mason County — Cassady Arrasmith, Hannah Arthur, Isabelle Arthur, Hailey Bellew, Makayla Comer, Zachary Crawford, Zachary Drury, Gavin Gardner, Isabella Gilvin, Sydney Grayson, Sarah Hicks, Leeanna Holler, Haleigh Hutchinson,Peyton Jordan, Alexandra Mason, Haley McCarty, Lyndsey Monahon, Luke Morgan, Elizabeth Queen-Foister, Samantha Ross, Jennifer Stewart and Ragan Touchton.

Robertson County — Joseph Baker, Mason Burden, Joseph Burns, Colleen Fryman, Destin Fryman, Torrance Fryman and Daniel Miller.

