Man accused in starvation case faces additional charges

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Charles Ray Breeze, 63, of Georgetown, charged in the alleged long-term abuse of a Georgetown girl, has been indicted on additional charges by a Brown County grand jury.

Charles Breeze faces six counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies, involving a victim who was less than 13 years of age.

Charles Breeze and his wife, Margaret Breeze, were already facing multiple charges, including two counts each of kidnapping, two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault for the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old girl in their care, including starvation after being indicted in 2019.

Charles and Margaret Breeze both entered a plea of guilty in October on counts of endangering children (second-degree felony), felonious assault (second-degree felony), abduction (third-degree felony), and tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

They are both scheduled for sentencing in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 3

Charles Breeze was indicted on the rape and sexual battery charges on Dec. 15, 2021, after the victim, who was only 11-years-old when the sexual abuse began, came forward.

According to the indictment, the offenses occurred from about Dec. 19, 2003 with the latest offense occurring on or about Dec. 31, 2013.

The victim would now be in her late twenties.

“A victim did come forward, though we learned of recorded phone conversations where this was discussed. This was a long-term course of conduct,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zachary A. Corbin. “Now he is looking at these charges, which if convicted could carry life sentences.”

Candice Adamson, 40, of Aberdeen, Ohio, was also indicted on eight counts of aggravated arson with seven of the counts first-degree felonies and the other count a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, it was on or about Dec. 1 when Adamson allegedly “by means of fire or explosion” caused damage to Millston Apartments resulting in a second-degree felony charge of arson for damaging an occupied structure. Adamson’s seven first-degree felony counts of arson are for allegedly creating substantial risk of serious physical harm to Bill Blair, Julia Bigelow, Samantha Rutherford, Teresa Coburn, Ralph Fithen, Brenda Bigelow, and Tanner Cornell.

Also indicted on Dec. 15 was Heather Dawn Dunaway, 44, of Aberdeen. Dunaway was indicted on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance (fifth-degree felonies) and one count of resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor).

According to the indictment, it was on or about Nov. 19, 2021, when Dunaway allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, law enforcement officers Darren Dickens and Greg Wiliams to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing or expelling the substance.

Joshua R. Oetzel, 39, of Bethel, Ohio, was indicted on one count of designing a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance (second-degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third-degree felony), one count aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth-degree felony), and one count of possession of drugs (Buprenorphine, fifth-degree felony).

Mason Edward Stearns, 29, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking of drugs (methamphetamine, second-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), trafficking in heroin, third-degree felony), possession of heroin, third-degree felony), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (third-degree felony), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (third-degree felony), and once count of permitting drug abuse (fifth-degree felony).

Timothy J. Roberts, 35, of Maysville, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility (third-degree felony) and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

Troy L. Abercrombie, 56, of Maysville, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a repeat OVI offender (fourth-degree felonies).

Serina Lyle, 25, of Sardinia, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth-degree felony).

Rebecca Craig, 42, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of grand theft (fourth-degree felony), one count of forgery (fifth-degree felony), and one count of improper use of a certificate or title (unclassified felony).

Blake Mason Shannon, 24, of Russellville, Ohio, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth-degree felony) for allegedly causing or attempting to cause harm to Chief Timothy Brookbank on or about June 17, 2021. He was also indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony)and breaking and entering (Souder Towing and Recovery, fifth-degree felony).

Michael A. Weatherspoon, 41, of Mount Orab, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of theft (fifth-degree felonies) and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth-degree felonies).

Travis Reisinger, 26, of Manchester, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (third- and fourth-degree felonies) and one count of possession of methamphetamine (fifth-degree felony).