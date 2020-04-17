Faith and Family in the May’s Lick community

MAY’S LICK — May’s Lick was the chosen area to settle in for a group of people, four Amish families from Indiana, looking to relocate back in 2004. Our group looked at different areas in Kentucky, and even parts of Ohio near Portsmouth, but liked Mason County the best.
Someone referred us to May’s Lick, a beautiful area with fertile soil. The fact that asparagus was or is a root vegetable grown here indicates that it’s good soil… the bed of asparagus… and the memories of all the wonderful ways it was prepared and presented at the Asparagus Festivals. Especially Peggy Parker as one who raised and promoted it there along with Joel Seigel serving it hot and fresh off the grill.
Our group was so blessed to be well received by the May’s Lick community and neighborhood. Real nice country people, we found to be kind hearted folks with good hospitality.
The welcome and acceptable was a balm to our family because of not only the stress of moving and relocating, but also because of the trauma of losing a beloved daughter three days after we moved in. Our two oldest children, Matthew John (age 17 at the time) and Susanna Marie (age 16) had gone back home to Indiana to be with friends at church and the youth group, when that Sunday evening driving with a friend in his buggy, they got hit from behind by a semi on Highway 3, killing Susanna and injuring Matthew, whom some of you may now know as Matt at On Target Archery on Kentucky 11.
The respect and support shown to us by many was so inspiring. The day of the graveside service, here at our small Amish cemetery on Stock Yard Road, a sheriff was parked in Helena right before our home here to direct traffic for the funeral procession.
There was lunch served here after the service with food donated by many friends, including Ken and Bobyn Jones, whom donated delicious chicken from The Dinnerbell. Bless them.
Another thing that stood out and that we’ll probably never forget was the way kind neighbors, Mike Dailey watched over our “new to us” home here and fed our animals while Tim and I stayed with Matthew at the Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, while he recovered from the severe hit he took.
Mike saved the life of a young newborn colt by getting it to drink milk out of a bucket, after it refused to suck the bottle. It was going to die if he wouldn’t have found a different method or way of feeding the colt. This colt is now, of course, a grown horse and still running and grazing these pastures. Her name is Misty.
We have good memories of the annual event on a Sunday noon called “Picnic At The Park,” held at the small but very nice park in May’s Lick. Everyone brought a dish to share at the potluck or buffet served in the picnic shelter, and again a highlight was the fried chicken from The Dinnerbell.
The Prathers, Terry and Vickie, and their daughter Dena became very familiar to us and are our good friends. We often enjoyed the work of former photographer Terry Prather’s camera creativity and the many nice photos of local scenery, pictures.
Grandpa Harold Burton Sr., one of the dearest people we know and miss seeing him here in the countryside, driving the road or stopping in to chat, say hello, or when he brought treats from the bakery.
Back in 2005 he was still operating his bulldozer and we hired him to dig out a pond for us. It’s a nice pond in our back field, complete with pier and diving board, and a boat, but also stocked with some fish. Wish he’d still be well enough to come cast a pole and sit there with us to visit, but he’s now in the Flemingsburg Nursing Home. I’m sure his family misses him being at home, too, and his dear wife the late Doris Burton, a sweet soul.
Old Harold loved driving his work horses, hitched to a wagon and led a wagon train several times through the country here when our children still were all younger, and I think a few of our daughters joined in on the ride one time.
Yes, lots of good memories already in the nearly 16 years we’ve lived here, and many good friends and people we’ve not written about, but a thank you to all who’ve treated us kindly and with respect. Our desire is to do the same for you.