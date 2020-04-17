Matheny chosen as Magnet School principal

-

When the 2020-21 school year begins, students attending vocational school in Mason County will be in a new building, with new administration.

Andrew Matheny was recently chosen as the new Mason County Career Magnet School principal.

Matheny began working for Mason County Schools in 2009 as a special education teacher. He then began working as the Mason County Middle School student services specialist/athletic director. Prior to his work in education, Matheny worked in productive agriculture for 18 years.

He said he is honored to be a part of the Mason County Career Magnet School.

“I am humbled and blessed at the opportunity to serve as the principal of Mason County Career Magnet School,” he said. “I look forward to assisting with the transition to the new school in June. MCCMS has great staff, students and programs. I look forward to leading the team as we prepare 21st Century students to be college and career ready.”

Matheny will begin his position immediately, according to Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross.

“Andrew Matheny has been an excellent employee with Mason County Schools for the past 11 years. It’s great that he will serve as the principal of the Career Magnet School. He knows many of the students and will strive to form new partnerships with local business. I know this new school will be in good hands with Mr. Matheny,” Ross said.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he was looking forward to working with Matheny.

“I’m looking forward to his leadership within the program,” he said. “I’m very excited about the changes that will come with a new facility as well as new leadership.”

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she was excited to have Matheney as principal.

“Mr. Matheny brings educational administrative experience, established community ties and partnerships and a strong desire to assist the Mason County Career Magnet School students reach their career and technical goals,” she said. “I am excited we are bringing him on board and looking forward to collaborating to meet our students’ needs.”

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he was impressed with Matheney from the beginning.

“I was impressed with him the first time we interviewed him,” Holbrook said. “I think he understands the importance of career and technical education and the role it plays in some student’s lives. I believe he will do a great job promoting the magnet school and making it prosper.”

Matheny will be replacing Jeremy McCloud, who retired on Jan. 31.

Construction on the Mason County Career Magnet School is underway and will be complete for the 2020-21 school year.

The district will continue offering six certification programs. The programs include construction technology, machine tool, electricity, auto technology, health sciences and welding. Students will have the opportunity to graduate with two certifications, according to Garry Jackson, facilities director for Mason County Schools.

He said there will be about 25 students who will attend the school all day, while the remaining students will only go part of the day as they have been doing at the Area Technology Center. There will be about 125-150 students in the building at one time with a total of about 250-300 in and out throughout the day.

The total cost of the project is about $4.5 million, according to Jackson.

“There are districts who complete projects of this size for $18 million or more,” he said. “We’re doing it at a price that we believe is fair and within the boundaries of what we think the market’s going to allow us. We’ll be able to have land available that’s pretty prime that, maybe, we can sell in the future — but we are a long way from that point.”

Jackson also said the other school districts pay about $5,000 per year to cover the cost of the instructional assistant.

“The majority of the burden is on Mason County, but we also have about 65-70 percent of the kids here,” he said. “The state gives us, for all districts, about $75,000 to $80,000. The state provides the teachers. Mason County is providing an instructional assistant and an English and math teacher once a day to teach the kids.”

According to Jackson, this will be the first school like it in Kentucky.

“They’re doing this in Ohio, but this will be the first in Kentucky,” he said. “We’re really excited for the future.”