Mason, Bracken and Fleming County voters chose Jeff Schumacher to be their new Circuit Court Judge for the 19th Judicial District after a heated race for the position.

At the end of the day, only 89 votes separated the two candidates in the nonpartisan race.

Delores Woods Baker beat Schumacher in Mason County with 2,643 votes to his 2,511.

Bracken and Fleming counties both went to Schumacher with the vote difference in Bracken County being 1,448 to 1,365 and Fleming County coming in at 2,183 to 2,045. The end tally was 6,142 votes for Schumacher and 6,053 going to Baker.

Baker, an attorney for 38 years, and a Master Commissioner for Mason County, Acting Master Commissioner for Fleming County, and the Domestics Relations Commissioner for Mason, Bracken and Fleming Counties ran on a campaign of efficiency and making the court run more smoothly.

In contrast, Schumacher hoped voters would appreciate his overall criminal experience and touted endorsement from several police agencies and organizations.

At the recent Candidate Forum, Schumacher cited 30 years of criminal law practice as a prosecutor, a judge, and as a private defense counsel. Schumacher pointed out that criminal law is 30 percent of the Court and that he would use mediation to push parties to get the job done and move forward.

Both Schumacher and Baker have law practices based in Maysville.

Schumacher is a former district court judge who was appointed to the position after the unexpected death of Judge Frank McCarthy. He was defeated in an election for the seat by current District Judge Kim Leet Razor.