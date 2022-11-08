Voters across the commonwealth cast their ballots in overwhelming numbers and Mason County was no different, seeing a record turnout at the voting booths.

In one of the bigger races, Mason County elected Owen J. McNeill to return as the county’s judge-executive. McNeill was appointed to the position by Governor Andrew Beshear in 2021 after the former Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, died.

At the recent Candidate Forum, McNeill touted the immense strides Mason County had made during his leadership in retaining and attracting new business and industry as his major accomplishments.

“Twenty-plus years in economic development and my focus on local issues have served me well in my position as Mason County Judge-Executive,” he said.

Nearly 55 percent of citizens agreed with McNeill as 3,169 voted for him, compared to 2,601 for his Republican challenger, Travis Huber, making it a 9 percent difference.

Following the vote tally, McNeill said he felt good going into the election and was humbled and proud of the opportunity to continue as Mason County’s Judge-Executive.

“It takes a team of professionals and I think people have seen the positive developments. We’ve been incredibly successful for the past couple of years,” he said.

McNeill pointed to the positive movement within the community and the strides he’d made in bringing new businesses and industries into the county.

“I think people appreciate someone getting things done and having our county being recognized in Kentucky and even nationally,” he said.

When asked about the change of guard for one of the commissioners, McNeill said, “I welcome Peggy Frame to the team. She has a good head on her shoulders and I look forward to working with her.” He went on to praise Phil Day, thanking him for his 12 years of service at the Fiscal Court.

McNeill’s after-election celebration included a quiet dinner with his wife, Tina, and walking his dog, before getting back to work. “I’m excited about upcoming initiatives and coming together to move forward as a collective community.”

Democrat Chris O’Hearn received 2,910 votes, beating the Republican, Jason Sheppeck, by only 91 votes in a tight race.

O’Hearn sought re-election after four years on the job. O’Hearn has previously worked for the Mason County school system for nearly 25 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. He ran his campaign on being able to make difficult decisions and manage money and budgets well. “I am a product of this county, and want to give back,” O’Hearn said at the Candidate Forum.

Joe McKay, a Democrat, with a 62 percent lead and 3,588 votes, won decisively against Paula Cokonaugher, his Republican challenger who received 2,134 votes.

McKay is a retired teacher from Mason County, a transportation specialist on the Mason County Board of Education and a volunteer at KYGMC as Vice President of the Board of Trustees. He also serves on the Advisory Board of RSVP, volunteers with Hospice, and is a Eucharistic minister to shut-ins for St. Patrick Church. “Mason County is on a roll,” he said at the Candidate Forum. “I love Maysville and Mason County and enjoy serving.”

The newcomer to Mason County’s Fiscal Court is Republican Peggy Frame, who beat Democrat Phil Day, with 3,032 votes to Day’s 2,628.

After winning, Frame said she was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“I’m excited and ready to get to work.” She went on to say, “I couldn’t have done this without my family, friends and the voters. I’m so very pleased and I can’t wait until January.”

Frame, who served on the Joint Planning Board and is an RSVP volunteer also has 25 years of experience managing a medical practice and trucking company. Frame recently said her heart is on her farm. “I’m not afraid of hard work. I love people.”

Frame ran on a campaign of being against large-scale industrial solar farms on Mason County farmland as a JPC member and stated, “It’s time to make a change.”