Scouts BSA Troop 6221, chartered by the Maysville Rotary Club, will be conducting its annual Community Fall Food Drive to benefit the Mason County Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, officials with the organization said.

This food drive provides a large portion of the food that the Mason County Food Pantry uses for weekly food boxes and Thanksgiving food boxes, according to information from the troop.

Volunteers will be delivering food donation bags to Maysville homes on Saturday, Nov 12.

There are instructions stapled to each bag that ask that non-perishable food items be placed in the bag and that the bag be put outside in a location that is visible from the street on Sunday, Nov. 13 after noon.

Volunteers will go around to the neighborhoods on Sunday, Nov. 13 and collect the donated items and deliver them to the Mason County Food Pantry.

Anyone wanting to help with this Community Food Drive can come to the Washington Methodist Church (southwest corner of US 62 and Clarks Run Road) to the Fellowship Hall in the church’s lower level on Saturday, between 9 a.m. and noon for the food donation bags and an area to distribute the bags. Then on Sunday, Nov. 13 after noon they would cover the same area they distributed bags and collect what has been donated and bring the items to the Mason County Food Pantry at 1679 Forest Avenue.

For more information about this event contact Greg Hansen at 606-375-2830 or Mike Tumey at 606-584-6488.