To minimize the spread of influenza this fall and winter, officials with Meadowview Regional Medical Center are encouraging all employees, medical personnel and community members to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions.

“With the potential for flu and COVID-19 to be circulating simultaneously in the fall and winter, being up to date on your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters is as important as ever,” said Linda Hunter, chief nursing officer at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent disease and help you stay healthy this fall and winter. With this in mind, I highly recommend that every person receive a flu vaccination – and a COVID-19 vaccination or up-to-date booster – if you have not already done so. It is one of the smartest decisions you can make to prioritize your health. Being vaccinated will also help give you valuable peace of mind that you’re doing everything you can to guard against these illnesses and protect yourself, your family and your community.”

The best ways to protect against the flu and COVID-19 are to:

— Get vaccinated and encourage your friends and family to do the same, especially those at greater risk for serious flu-related complications (children younger than five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and those with certain chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung diseases and more).

— Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others and stay home when you are sick; practice good hand hygiene; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

— If prescribed by a physician, take antiviral drugs to treat flu and COVID-19.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is committed to its mission of making communities healthier by protecting our patients, our employees and our volunteers, and limiting the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses in our community. For more information about the flu and effective prevention methods, visit http://www.cdc.gov/flu/.