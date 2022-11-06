Kentucky State Police is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth.

Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1.

“Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”

KSP telecommunicators oversee dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies as needed. New hires will undergo four-weeks, 160 hours of training at the KSP academy in Frankfort. Major training areas include mitigation PTSD, handling callers in distress, proper dispatching and call-taking techniques, emphasis on responder and caller safety, emergency medical dispatch and more.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said the role of a telecommunicator is critical to public safety and that unfortunately KSP is experiencing the highest vacancy rate for this position in the agency’s history.

“Now more than ever, we are seeking individuals who want a purposeful and fulfilling job,” said Burnett. “We provide paid training, a clothing allowance and a great benefit package, plus the opportunity to make a difference every day.”

The starting salary for KSP telecommunicators ranges from $27,733 to $33,559 annually based on experience, plus a $5,500 training stipend after successful completion of the Telecommunications Academy. Additional benefits include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid sick leave and the opportunity to earn compensatory pay.

The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include:

— Excellent communication skills.

— Ability to multi-task.

— Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions.

— Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

— Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

— Must be a high school graduate.

To apply for a telecommunicator career with KSP visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website and search for ‘Public Safety Telecommunicator’ or contact your local post on the KSP website.