Dear editor,

I am Delores Woods Baker and I have the experience necessary to be your effective Circuit Court Judge. I will handle cases with honesty, empathy, and efficiency.

As assistant Carter County Attorney I handled many felony criminal cases. I have worked in the federal felony criminal system. However, this is not the largest portion of the Court’s docket (in last three years about 26%) and while we all need to be worried about crime in our community, we need a judge who can address the other 75% of the Court cases as well.

I have experience in all aspects of Circuit Court cases from medical malpractice, to boundary line disputes, to contract disputes, construction disputes, adoptions, divorce, termination of parental rights, and many other types of cases. My work in the last 38 years has been in all areas of the Court.

Currently, I serve as the Domestic Relations Commissioner for Mason, Bracken, and Fleming Counties. I have run this portion of the court cases efficiently and effectively and as such, I am the only candidate who has presided over Circuit Court cases.

Finally, I am a non-partisan candidate for Circuit Court Judge who firmly believes that politics has no place in a courtroom. Regardless of your political leanings, I will treat you fairly and with respect.

I would appreciate your vote as I cannot do this without you.

Delores Woods Baker

Maysville