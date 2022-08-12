MOREHEAD — Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Fleming County, according to information from KSP Morehead Post.

On Sunday, August 8, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Fleming County Dispatch of possible human remains located in the Goddard area of Fleming County.

Detectives and troopers with KSP responded and located what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.

The human remains have been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

No further information was available at press time.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.