Bob Hudson, 71, (left) was Silver Medalist in the Annual Bluegrass Games, Men’s Singles, 3.0 skill 50+ years Pickleball event held at Spindletop Hall in Lexington on July 22. Tom English, 51, won the Gold.

PVA Troy Cracraft receives a Thank You Mug for his presentation August 10, to the Mason County Men’s Club at the French Quarter.

How “Peachy” can you get?

Brenden Schwartz, first-time visitor to Kentucky, from Florida, has a very successful day of fishing.

Brenden Schwartz, first-time visitor to Kentucky, from Florida, caught a trophy fish in Mason County.

A view of the Ohio River from Manchester, Ohio.

Coming in for a landing.

No, Boss Hogg was not in Manchester Wednesday. This rarely seen 1969 Cadillac Eldorado convertible is owned by Tim Scott of Manchester, Ohio.

Submitted by Tim Dever

Coming in for a landing.

Submitted by Marcus Bess

A view of the Ohio River from Manchester, Ohio.

Submitted by Marcus Bess

Brenden Schwartz, first-time visitor to Kentucky, from Florida, caught a trophy fish in Mason County.

Submitted by Pam Tribby

Brenden Schwartz, first-time visitor to Kentucky, from Florida, has a very successful day of fishing.

Submitted by Pam Tribby

How “Peachy” can you get?

Submitted by Rev. Bob Hudson

PVA Troy Cracraft receives a Thank You Mug for his presentation August 10, to the Mason County Men’s Club at the French Quarter.

Submitted by Rev. Bob Hudson

Bob Hudson, 71, (left) was Silver Medalist in the Annual Bluegrass Games, Men’s Singles, 3.0 skill 50+ years Pickleball event held at Spindletop Hall in Lexington on July 22. Tom English, 51, won the Gold.

Submitted by Rev. Bob Hudson