The long-awaited opening of Maysville’s newest retail store is set for early next month, officials said this week.

Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with over 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Walmart Retail Plaza on August 4. Marshalls shoppers in Maysville will find a selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more, according to information from the company.

“Our newest store in Maysville will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”

The grand opening is set for Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“We’re elated to welcome Marshalls to the Maysville and Mason County retail landscape. Their grand opening on Aug 4 will mark the culmination of a longer process of ensuring top quality retailers to our area,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said. “Marshall’s parent company, MarMax has done a fantastic job working with our local team, that also includes the property owners, Deville Developments and others. I cannot compliment their team enough on realizing the potential here in Maysville and Mason County Kentucky.”

Marshall’s Maysville location is the result of local efforts to replace the loss of retailers Goodies and JCPenney, he said.

“When we lost Goodies and JC Penny’s here locally, both profit leaders for their respective chains and only due to internal corporate struggles, our local team pushed to replace them… At the time, the MMCIDA, fiscal court, city of Maysville and Maysville Chamber, pulled together letters in support of attracting big box retail clothing options back to our market. Deville Developments, the property owners and NAIssacs, their real estate team, utilized those letters to highlight our market’s potential and the demand here. We appreciate MarMax listening to that demand and we greatly appreciate the investment in our region,” McNeill said.

“The Marshalls opening not only represents another retail amenity here, but also represents quality jobs in our region. Working together with MMCIDA, our Career Center, Maysville Community College and others, we’ve provided avenues and assistance to Marshalls … in recruiting almost 100 new positions, interview and orientation space, as well as several other services that highlights our aligned economic and workforce development team here locally. This ‘can do attitude’ and openness to new business underscores the economic development momentum we’ve built here and why our economy remains strong locally,” he said.

The store is located at 229 Walmart Way and covers nearly 23,000 square feet. The store will be open 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

In celebration of its new Maysville location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to a local charity. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.