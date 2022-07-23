G. G. and Shara Lofton, the owners of the Mayslick Dinner Bell Restaurant, love to feed the community.

G. G. and Shara Lofton, the owners of the Mayslick Dinner Bell Restaurant, love to feed the community.

MAY’S LICK— For many of us, food is associated with family, friends and good memories. Through our meals, we nurture relationships, celebrate milestones and simply stay connected.

Let’s face it, food not only makes us healthy, but it also makes us happy.

Mayslick Dinner Bell is just the place to find the kind of home-cooked meal that’ll bring you comfort and happiness. Chef and owner, G.G. Lofton promises you definitely won’t leave hungry.

Lofton and his wife and business partner, Shara, opened the restaurant in 2020 following a stint in Atlanta where they were recruited by celebrity chef, Todd Hogan. The couple was the perfect choice for Hogan’s new restaurant endeavor. G.G. received recognition for his love of cooking and Shara was a top-tier server and great with people.

The experience gave the Loftons the confidence they needed to open their own restaurant and what better place to begin their culinary adventure than their hometown of May’s Lick. G.G. and Shara grew up right around the corner from their restaurant on U.S. 68 and they enjoy feeding their neighbors.

“We love doing it. We used to host cookouts and would invite the entire community. Friends kept asking us to open a restaurant, so we finally did it,” G.G. said.

Shara added, “We like giving back to the community.”

It’s truly a family-run business. The couple’s 15-year-old buses tables and runs drinks while Loftins’ mother, Sherry, bakes all the decadent desserts. His father, Steve, is always there and the go-to guy to do whatever is needed.

With daily specials like salmon croquettes, baby back ribs, meatloaf, and smothered pork chops, the Loftons are ensuring everyone’s craving will be satisfied. Seafood boils are also a favorite and throw in a side of macaroni and cheese and a dinner roll or slice of cornbread and you’ll think you’re in soul food heaven.

While preparing delicious meals is G.G.’s and Shara’s main goal, serving them up for affordable prices is also important to the couple.

They understand times are tough and take that into consideration as they do business.

“We want to give people their money’s worth. With inflation, it’s important to us for our food to be affordable to families,” G.G. said. “We remember what it’s like. People work hard for their money. We aren’t trying to get rich here.”

Shara agreed with her husband. “We want the world to taste our food. That’s what drives us.”

With more than 12,000 likes, 232 reviews and a 4.9 rating on Facebook, the Mayslick Dinner Bell has a lot of fans near and far. They have followers from as far away as Ireland and recently, California travelers made a special stop at the restaurant to try out the hometown cooking the Loftons are becoming famous for. They weren’t disappointed and even got slices of a local favorite — transparent pie — which they requested. The visitors were delighted.

Shara said, “It’s fun. People can’t wait to tell us how long they drove to get here. They come from everywhere.”

G.G.’s interest in becoming a chef blossomed when he was serving time.

“I’m self-taught, but when I was in prison, I realized how much I love feeding people and I started to write down recipes. I’d send them to my mother and she’d tell me to make little changes.”

His interest in creating new dishes prompted G.G. to work on a recipe book that he hopes to make available to his customers in the future.

G.G. and Shara also try to help young people in the area by hiring them to work in the restaurant.

“We like to give kids the opportunity to learn how to do different things and to communicate with our customers,” Shara said. “It teaches them responsibility and puts money into their pockets.”

Shara pointed out how many young patrons are inspired to become a chef after coming to the Dinner Bell.

“It’s so cute when they shout order up when they hear G.G. do it,” she said.

The Loftons have 15 to 17 employees and the couple take the responsibility of having that number of people depending on them to make a living very seriously. G.G. and Shara are thankful for their fantastic work crew and to show that gratitude, Shara prepares specialized gift bags for every employee to show they are really appreciated.

G.G. explained they have a 90 percent scratch kitchen and they prepare all of their food fresh. They even make their own sauces. The open kitchen concept draws attention and G.G. puts a lot of love into everything he cooks.

The energetic couple admits they have many late nights and early mornings and they don’t get to spend as much time with their two children as they’d like.

“We work seven days a week and there’s a lot of sacrifices, but we love it,” Shara said.

G.G. joked, “We got to really love each other to work 24/7 together.”

One thing that’s in plenty of supply at the Mayslick Dinner Bell is love. The couple works hard to satisfy every customer and G.G. said it hurts him if someone in his establishment isn’t pleased with their meal.

“I try to keep everyone happy.”

And by the looks of how their business is booming, they’re succeeding. And stay tuned, the Loftons are actively looking to expand their restaurant into a new space that will accommodate the popularity of their food and give them the opportunity to feed even more people, which is what they love to do.

The Mayslick Dinner Bell offers dine-in, catering, and carry-out.

Located at 5593 U.S. 68 in May’s Lick, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and until 4 p.m. on Sundays. You can stop by for a fun dine-in experience or call for carry-out at 606-763-9166. Curbside pickup is available.