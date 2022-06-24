Maysville’s summer cleanup, “Keep Up the Sweep Up,” is set to begin on July 8, city officials said.

Dumpsters will be placed around town at various locations on Friday, July 8, and will be removed on Monday, July 18, according to information from the city.

Hazardous materials and tires will not be accepted, officials said. Appliances can be dropped off at Public Works on Martha Comer Drive and beside the dumpsters located by the Forest Avenue Police Station.

Dumpsters will be placed at Pelham and East Sixth Street, IGA parking lot, Central and East Sixth Street, Union Street, Old Main Street in Old Washington, City Hall parking lot, (Rotary Park), Public Works on Martha Comer Drive, and in the 400/500 block of West Second Street.

The city offers the following tips for helping to keep the city and its neighborhoods clean:

Garbage and Trash

— Never set garbage cans out more than 18 hours prior to pick-up and return to side or rear yard within 12 hours after pick-up.

— All garbage must be bagged and in a sealed container.

— If you have a major clean-up, call the Mason County Landfill at 759-7049 and arrange for a dumpster.

Weeds and Tall Grass

— Please keep grass under 8 inches at all times.

— Cutting grass at least once a week, leaving the clippings behind, can help to have a healthy vibrant yard.

— Grass clippings are a natural fertilizer for your lawn.

— Never blow of sweep grass clippings into the street as they can clop storm sewers and make sidewalks slick.

— Snakes and rodents like tall grass — keeping your grass cut helps to weed out these varmints.

Tree Limbs and Brush

— Tree limbs (no more than 4 inches in diameter) and brush cut by the property owner can be set out near the curb for city collection.

— The city will mulch 15 minutes’ worth of debris for free ($50 an hour after that time).

For more information or for questions call Matt Wallingford at 564-2521 or email [email protected]