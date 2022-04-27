The students pictured from left to right are Jason Reid, Josh Bex, Robert Cracraft, Gavin Hitch, Wyatt Mullikin and Bradley Tucker.

Mason County Career Magnet School students show off their medals at the recent SkillsUSA Contest in Louisville.

Now more than ever it’s important for high schoolers to plan their future careers wisely and the Mason County Career Magnet School is here to do just that.

The MCCMS is one of 53 centers across Kentucky, serving approximately 194 students from 9th grade through 12th grade. Through the school’s various programs, students from Mason County, Augusta Independent, Robertson and Bracken County high schools can earn certifications in health science—State Registered Nursing Assistant, automotive technology, machine tool, welding and electrical technology.

The school provides hands-on training to prepare students for high-demand jobs in the workforce which can lead to further post-secondary education or successful employment right out of high school.

Brad Smalley, automotive technology instructor at the school and the team’s Skills USA advisor, is very proud of the MCCMS kids who competed in Louisville recently at the SkillsUSA State Competition.

Smalley is also excited about his students’ future prospects.

“Most of our kids have job offers when they graduate and they’ll go straight into the workforce,” he said.

Smalley explained how the school works closely with local and regional companies, like Stober Drives, PPI and McFarland Automotive, along with others, to place graduates in high-paying and satisfying jobs.

Another benefit the school offers is that the classes are all dual-credit, giving students free college credits along the way.

The SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing and awarding the best career and technical education students in the nation. These contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

The students who represented MCCMS at the Kentucky State event in April proved how hard they’ve worked to learn their trades and also the high level of commitment and instruction they received from the MCCMS.

Gavin Hitch, an 18-year-old senior from Bracken County, illustrated just how far you can go with a huge win for his welding sculpture of a turtle. The championship earned him a full-ride scholarship to the prestigious Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida. Hitch is excited to journey to Jacksonville after graduating to continue his welding education and prepare for his future career.

Coming in a close second in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair division, was Robert Craycraft, a junior at Bracken County High School.

MCHS senior, Bradley Tucker placed in the top 10 for Automotive Identification.

Three students also placed in the top 10 in Precision Machine Technology. They were Jason Reid and Josh Bex, juniors from Augusta High School, and Wyatt Mullikin, a MCHS junior.

MCCMS is a great place for students to get a head start in life, but career skills aren’t the only things being taught in the new building on Kenton Station Road in Maysville.

“Our programs teach these kids leadership and good work ethics,” Smalley said. “We want them to not only be college-ready but also to prepare them to keep the jobs they have.”

The school offers a unique summertime experience as well. The Non-Traditional Summer Camp is a week-long program where the students swap their usual classes in order to experience something completely different. This gives nursing students the opportunity to learn welding basics and those automotive enthusiasts to try their hand at nursing. Camp dates for this year are June 13-17.

For more information about MCCMS classes, the SkillsUSA Competitions or the Non-Traditional Summer Camp, contact, Brad Smalley, at 606-759-7101 or email him at [email protected]