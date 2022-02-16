Maysville firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in the city’s East End on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan White, the fire was confined to a metal garage/workshop on Schubert Avenue. The garage/workshop belonged to a home that faced on an adjoining street, he said.

White said the owner of the garage/workshop had been in the building earlier in the day and let to go to Aberdeen, Ohio when someone called and told him his building was on fire.

White said insulation and wooden studs in the building burned. The structure was a total loss, he said.

A neighbors garage was threatened by the flames but firefighters managed to confine the fire and damage to melted siding, White said. A car inside the neighbor’s garage was not damaged, he said.

A cause of the blaze is under investigation, White said.

No members of the Maysville Fire Department were injured in fighting the fire, he said.