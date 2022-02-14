GEORGETOWN, Ohio — An investigation by multiple agencies has led to the arrest of Jacob A. Eulett, 39, of Winchester, Ohio, for illegal use and pandering of obscene material involving a minor or impaired person.

“Unfortunately, this is something we see too much of,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zachary Corbin.

It was a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – a task force dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children – that led to an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies were then tasked with using the information provided to them by Ohio’s ICAC Task Force, such as an internet IP address, to locate the person in the local area suspected of the internet crimes against children.

According to Corbin, the information was provided by Ohio ICAC to Brown County agencies on Jan. 13, and it didn’t take them long to track down Eulett and execute search warrants, which led to his arrest.

On Jan. 26, Eulett was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on 25 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person (all second-degree felonies) and 25 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (all second-degree felonies).

“We worked it as quickly as we could,” Corbin said of the Eulett case. “This is (the result of) a lot of agencies working well together, and that’s what it takes.”

The investigation in the Eulett case is still ongoing.

Tracking down those who commit internet crimes against minors is something Brown County law enforcement agencies, such as the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, have had experience with in the past, according to Corbin.

After reviewing the material obtained through search warrants in the Eulett investigation, it doesn’t appear as if the minors used are local children, according to Corbin.

But if anyone has any information on this case or other cases involving the illegal use of minors in obscene material or performance, don’t hesitate to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Brown County Prosecutor’s Office.

“These may not be children native of Brown County, but they are children of somewhere. So, if anyone has information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Corbin.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by calling 937-378-4435, and anonymous tips can be left on the Brown County Sheriff’s Office website by visiting https://www.browncountyohiosheriff.us.