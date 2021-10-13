County OKs body cameras for sheriff, deputies

Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to move forward in securing body cameras for the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

The request came from Sheriff Patrick Boggs, who said the cameras are an important protection for both officers and the public. He said the need for the cameras was evident recently when he served as a School Resource Officer and used a body cam on loan from the Maysville Police Department.

“City (MPD) officers will tell you they won’t work without them,” Boggs told commissioners.

Boggs said the price for the system is about $100,000 from Axon Enterprises, a price the company guaranteed to hold through the end of 2021. The sheriff said he expects to receive grant funding for at least a part of the total and has been working with Buffalo Trace Area Development District to apply for appropriate grants. He also suggested that a portion of his office’s excess funds which he turns over to the county each year could be earmarked for the cameras.

The cost would be spread out over a five-year period with a minimal expense the first year as the county seeks grants for the project, Boggs said. After that period, the only expense would be a storage cost for footage the cameras gather, he said.

He said Axon is the preferred provider and includes a feature that automatically turns an officer’s body cam on if a weapon is drawn. The company also provides the sheriff’s department with the tazers currently in use, Boggs said.

County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said supplying the sheriff’s office with body cameras is “something we’re going to have to do, it’s just a matter of when is the most efficient time.”

Commissioner Chris O’Hearn made a motion to move forward with the project and it was approved unanimously.

The court also agreed to change plans to purchase three news cruisers for the sheriff’s office and instead purchase two new SUVs, which serves the department better, Boggs said, because of the SUV’s ground clearance and the amount of equipment it can carry.

The court also agreed to enter an agreement with the city of Maysville for officers to fuel cruisers at the city’s fueling station.

Also Tuesday, Nathan Truesdell, executive assistant to McNeill, reported to commissioners on the results of the county’s auction of surplus items.

The sale generated more than $94,000, with nearly $92,000 of that profit.

In other business, the court:

— Approved reports from the road department, animal shelter, recycling center, sold waste, detention center, property abatement, garbage collection, and treasurer.

— Approved the second reading of a rezoning ordinance.

— Agreed to terminate an agreement with EKPC concerning South Ripley Road since the project has been completed.

— Agreed to provide $2,000 in funding to CASA.

— Herd a resolution designating National Police Memorial Week.