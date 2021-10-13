Man arrested following alleged stabbing

October 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — On Monday, just after 10 p.m., officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a fight involving a knife at 3205 Snider Malott Road outside of Mount Orab, Ohio.

When BCSO deputies arrived on the scene they found a male subject later identified as Jimmy Bowling, 40, seated on the porch of the residence with a wound to his calf that was heavily bleeding, officials said.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Bowling to Mount Orab Mercy Care for treatment.

Deputies investigating this incident identified Benjamin Miller, 30, as the suspect in the assault. Miller, who resides at 10843 Parker Road in Georgetown, allegedly became involved in the fight with Bowling following a disagreement over car parts. Miller is alleged to have pulled out a knife and cut Bowling on the leg several times, officials said.

After the fight, police said Miller left the scene in a white Chevrolet sedan.

At approximately 10:08 p.m. a Mount Orab Police officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at High and Hughes streets in Mount Orab. The suspect was the operator of the vehicle. Brown County Deputies responded to the traffic stop location and took Miller into custody.

Miller has been charged with felonious assault and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Trending Recipes