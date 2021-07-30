MCTC alum reaches career milestone

Harry Mann recently recorded his ten-thousandth framing job, a piece of custom artwork for Mollie Appelman.

In 1981 Maysville resident, Harry Mann took a short-term class at Maysville Community College (now Maysville Community and Technical College). Little did he know, that a single college course would give him the foundation to launch a second career leading him to a major milestone.

Mann had always enjoyed working with his hands and when the college offered a six-week course in picture framing with instructor Harry Benson, he knew it was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up.

Shortly after completing the course, and his first home framing project… a print of Maysville High School, for Nancy Markwell, M&M Custom Framing was born. Mann runs the business with his wife, Ethella from a workshop in their home.

M&M began as a side business while Mann worked as a quality assurance manager at Emerson Electric Co., but has become his focus after retirement.

His work includes the framing of fine art, countless family portraits, sports memorabilia and of course certificates and college diploma’s including many from MCTC.

“If it’s worth saving, it’s worth framing,” said Mann.

When asked about his most memorable projects, Mann recalls creating a shadowbox frame for a priceless three-hundred-year-old violin. He also framed a display of real tobacco that now hangs in an exhibit at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville.

Mann’s support of the college didn’t end when he completed his course. Both of his children attended the college and he and his wife are regular supporters of the MCTC Foundation and its scholarship efforts.

Mann encourages anyone with an interest in a subject and wanting to learn more to reach out to the college.

“You never know, you might just find a second career when you do,” he said with a smile.

