One dead after police pursuit

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead on Wednesday provided an update on Monday’s incident on Kentucky 11 near Lewisburg in Mason County.
According to information released Wednesday, KSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, March 29 in Mason County.
At 4:30 p.m., a Fleming County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in which a male operator and female passenger appeared to be involved in a physical altercation, police said.
The male subject exited the vehicle which led to a foot pursuit. Upon catching the subject, the deputy and subject became involved in a physical struggle resulting in the deputy discharging his agency-issued firearm striking the male subject.
The subject was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.
The deputy was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Traffic near the scene was halted for a time to protect the public, witnesses said.
According to information from KSP, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by KSP’s Morehead Post at the request of the Fleming County Sheriff.
KSP’s statement explained that it has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered, officials said.
Time lines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case, according to a KSP spokesperson.