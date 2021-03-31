Flood water deposits dead coyote in treetop

March 31, 2021

What at first appeared to be a case of incredible animal cruelty turned out to be something entirely different, police said Tuesday.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said a Facebook post showing a dead canine hanging from a tree along the Ohio River in Maysville was first reported as a dog that had been purposely hung and left to die. When he heard about the post, Muse said he called dispatch to check on the scene and even went to the area to check himself.

Upon closer examination, Muse said he concluded the “dog” turned out to be a coyote that was likely already dead. Recent floodwaters lifted the corpse and it was left stranded in the tree when the water receded, he said. There was no rope or leash attached to the animal, he said.

“To be clear, there was no rope involved, nor any malicious activity involved with how the animal ended up in the tree,” Muse said.

Police and the Maysville Fire Department removed the body early Tuesday from the tree which was in the area where a homeless tent was destroyed several weeks ago.

