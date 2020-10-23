Brookbank nominated for state honor

Lori Fulton Brookbank of Maysville has been nominated for the 2020 David B. Stevens, MD Smoke-free Advocate of the Year Award.

The statewide award “recognizes excellence in promoting secondhand smoke education and smoke-free policy,” and is given by the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy which is part of the University of Kentucky.

Brookbank, a community volunteer, former Maysville Main Street board member, and mother of two, was nominated in recognition for her efforts on behalf of the Smoke-Free Partnership of Mason County, a branch of the Mason County Health Coalition. The goal of the Smoke-Free Partnership is to convince local government to pass a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance, which would prohibit smoking in indoor public spaces such as doctors’ offices, banks, restaurants, bars and other workplaces.

The Smoke-free Advocate of the Year Award is named for the late Dr. David B. Stevens, the Lexington doctor and public servant who helped pass the first smoke-free ordinance in Kentucky back in 2004.

Kathy Bess, a member of the Smoke-Free Partnership was one of several people to nominate Brookbank for the award.

“She distributed yard signs and decals and didn’t shy away from speaking to business owners and elected officials,” said Bess. “I found her volunteerism to try to improve the health of Mason Countians inspiring.”

“I am so honored just to be nominated,” said Brookbank, who will learn on Nov. 10 whether she was chosen for the award. “I have always felt smoke-free air and a workplace with clean air are basic rights for everyone. No one should have to sacrifice their health for a paycheck when we know the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.”

Brookbank is a graduate of Mason County High School and Maysville Community and Technical College. She has been an active member of the Smoke-Free Partnership of Mason County for years, but has been especially motivated since the death of her father last year as a result of smoking-related complications.

“I do what I do in the memory of my beloved late dad, Ollie Fulton, who passed away one year ago from COPD, emphysema, and congestive heart failure,” she said.

Tobacco use is the number one leading cause of death in Kentucky and nationwide, and the effects are not limited to those who smoke. Of the five leading causes of death in Mason County, four (heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke) can be directly tied to secondhand smoke exposure.

“We know that every year secondhand smoke kills over 40,000 Americans who have never smoked,” said partnership member Ellen Cartmell, citing CDC research. “Our partnership simply believes no one should be exposed to secondhand smoke at work and Lori has been a huge part of getting the word out and helping recruit new partnership members.”

The other two finalists for the Smoke-Free Advocate of the Year Award are Russell County Health Educator Shirley Daulton of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, and Harm Reduction Specialist Jennifer Osborne of Lincoln Trail District Health Department. Brookbank is the only non-health department employee to be a finalist for this award this year.

The winner of the award will be announced live at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend to hear which of the nominees will be chosen.

The awards ceremony is an annual event which is usually held in-person as part of the annual Kentucky Tobacco Control Conference. Other awards will be given to Lifetime Achievement in Tobacco Control, the Timothy W. Mullett, MD, Lung Cancer Prevention Award, and the Smoke-Free Youth Advocate Award.