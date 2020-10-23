Many reasons to vote for Cartmell

Dear editor,

I would ask you to vote for David Cartmell for city commissioner. Why?

1. David’s knowledge of how city government works.

2. David’s dedication, years of service and leadership.

3. David’s contribution; donated his salary to the community.

Electing David Cartmell to the Maysville City Commission will bring balance and energy to the commission.

Please vote,

Dave Loney

Maysville

