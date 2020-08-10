COVID-19 at area long-term care facilities

August 10, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Lewis County is reporting 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 44 of them active, according to information posted by the Lewis County Health Department late Friday.

Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care now has 22 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least two other area nursing and long-term care facilities have reported cases of the virus, according to information from the state Cabinet for Families and Children. They include Maysville Nursing and Rehab with one reported case and Pioneer Trace Nursing in Flemingsburg, which has also reported one case.

In Mason County, the number of confirmed cases held steady Sunday. The county’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 63, with 53 recovered and one death.

In Robertson County, no new cases were reported with four cases, three of those recovered.

Fleming County Health Department’s latest report indicates 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with 10 active cases with one hospitalization.

Bracken County Health Department received notification of positive case number 34 on Sunday, a male under the age of 40.

All local health department are encouraging residents to folow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate and use a mask when out in public and to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky health officials. They include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice social distancing (remain six feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.