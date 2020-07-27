MPD launches ‘Cover Your Neighbor’ program

July 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
The Maysville Police Department and Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal are continuing community outreach with the Cover Your Neighbor campaign.

MPD will host a mask give-away campaign on Aug 29,2020 as part of local law enforcement’s commitment to protect and serve the community, Neal said.

While details are still coming together, Neal said officers will be distributing free mask at the event at the Forest Avenue Police Substation.

“Any citizen who would like to receive a free face mask, as an ongoing effort to protect and cover our neighbors and those who visit our community, are encouraged to participate in this citizen serving citizens effort, Neal said.

He is hoping local residents who are making mask during the COVID-19 pandemic will respond by donating masks for officers to hand out.

Neal is also inviting local organizations who may have helpful information for residents to set up at the substation during the event. He would also include a cookout with hot dogs, chips and drinks for the community he said.

In addition to masks, Neal said he is also looking for donations for the cookout such as hot dogs, buns, chips and drinks.

Anyone interested in taking part in the event or making a donation should contact Neal at 564-9022 or 584-4215 or by email at [email protected]

“If you would like to participate in this effort through making and donating masks, I thank you, thank you, thank you and encourage you to contact me by phone or email, as soon as possible,” Neal said.