Polling places offer PPE for safety

As Kentuckians who prefer to vote in person prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, state and local officials are providing personal protection equipment that will ensure they remain safe.

The administration of Gov. Andy Beshear directed his administration has distributed PPE to each of the state’s 120 counties, officials said recently.

Beshear’s office is providing 5,000 masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields and 20,000 gloves for the June 23 election.

“I encourage every Kentuckian to vote, which is their duty as an American, but we must take every precaution available to protect voters and poll workers exercising that fundamental right,” said Beshear. “We continue to take action to allow people to safely exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, including ensuring our poll workers have this protective gear.”

The Kentucky Board of Elections asked Beshear to help provide PPE for the primary elections. Beshear, the Board of Elections and Secretary of State Michael Adams previously reached an agreement to allow Kentuckians to vote via absentee ballot ahead of the election to protect voters from COVID-19, but there will be in-person voting on Tuesday.

Early in in the process, Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher and the Mason County Board of Election began working on a plan to make sure social distancing can be maintained at the polling location is the Mason County Fieldhouse, the machine can be sanitized after each use and that hand sanitizer is available for everyone. She said a dry run of the setup conducted last week proved to be successful.

At the recommendation of Adjutant Gen. Hal Lamberton, Beshear also has authorized plainclothes Kentucky National Guardsmen to assist at polling sites. County clerks, some of whom have indicated a need for additional assistance, can request the assistance of guardsmen.

“Our poll workers have traditionally been the backbone of our election system, but many of them fall in the population vulnerable to COVID-19, so we want them to take every step necessary to limit their exposure while allowing Kentuckians who haven’t yet voted to go to the polls,” Beshear said.

That Fieldhouse polling location for those who want to vote in person on election day will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Schumacher said. Voters can also make an appointment to vote at the clerk’s office Monday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., she said, by calling 606-564-3341.

Voters can be request a ballot to be picked up at the clerk’s office June 16-23 but those ballots must be picked up in person by each individual voter, Schumacher said.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 23 and received by June 27 to be counted, Schumacher said. While all mailed ballots are sent with postage paid, voters can also deposit ballots in a secured ballot box in Schumacher’s office. Voters should call ahead before hand delivering a ballot, she said.