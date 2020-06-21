Local COVID-19 cases on the increase

With a change in the Invest 606 business accelerator contest due to COVID-19, Sprinkles of Hope owner Meagan Brannon was anticipating speaking in front of an audience and judges, instead having to switch to pitch to a teleprompter.

Brannon served up a 12-minute pitch on Wednesday in front of some local mentors that have helped her in the contest and the Invest 606 filming and judges team for the competition.

“It was neat. I got to give my pitch via a teleprompter and I felt like a news correspondent,” Brannon said. “Having my mentoring team there with me helped with the nerves.”

The contest features 12 businesses selected throughout Eastern Kentucky competing for a top three prize. The 12 businesses were provided support by Invest 606 for six months of training and services.

The selection process involved a competitive review among a panel of judges that are business and economic leaders in the state and region. The 12 finalists are based across nine different counties in the region including Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Laurel, Letcher, Mason, Pike, Rowan, and Whitley counties. Combined they employ nearly 60 people and generate more than $1,000,000 in annual revenue.

“The Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority is proud to partner with Invest606 and program founder Geoff Marietta to help, not only Maysville and Mason County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, but Kentucky’s as well. The City of Maysville and Mason County are proud of Sprinkles of Hope and Mrs. Brannon and we are confident they represented our area well as one of a handful of finalists left from across Kentucky. The fact that representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Tourism, Entrepreneurial Center and MMCIDA came together to support Sprinkles of Hope only underscores the focus on our growing entrepreneurial ecosystem locally. Collectively, we’re confident that Mrs. Brannon and Sprinkles of Hope represent the best of the entrepreneurial spirit in Kentucky and we are proud to have supported them.” MMCIDA Executive Director Owen McNeill said.

Brannon’s business plan focused on making herself step out of her comfort zone to help her grow as an entrepreneur.

“It’s all about growing the business and myself. Over the six months you continue to work on a business plan and have to adjust and sometimes that’s hard when you hit goals and things evolve so quickly. I’ve had so many people to help out with it like getting with my CPA and utilizing QuickBooks or setting up marketing plans,” Brannon said.

All finalists will be judged virtually and winners are expected to be announced near the end of July.

Regardless of the outcome, Brannon sees it as a valuable contest as she’s been able to share and feed off ideas of the other 11 contestants with businesses that range from the food industry, agriculture, entertainment, antique stores, art, technology and health and fitness.

“It sounds cliche…but being part of this I already feel like a winner. The experience with the other owners was fun, Invest 606 is spread all over the 606 area code and we all face similar obstacles. The connections made with them will last beyond this competition,” Brannon said.

First place prize is $5,000, second place $3,000 and third place $1,000. The original prizes were $10,000 to first, $5,000 to second and $3,000 to third, but Invest 606 had to make adjustments due to COVID-19. The adjustment also included a $1,000 grant to each finalist.

“Any bit of money goes a long way for a small business. If we win we have a couple of accommodations we’d like to take care of which is installing a handicap door for our employees and customers and a change dispenser with POS systems so some of our employees that may have trouble with coins won’t have to handle that,” Brannon said.

Sprinkles of Hope re-opened downtown on Second Street on May 22 and Brannon said business is doing well and picked up right where it left off.