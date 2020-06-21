Local COVID-19 cases on the increase

June 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

What health officials are calling “a handful of new COVID-19 cases” were reported over the weekend in Maosn County, bringing the total to to 12 currently active cases.

The new cases total four, adding to a recent upswing locally in the number of cases being reported.

In Fleming County, 12 active cases were being reported late last week.

As people start coming into closer and more frequent contact with each other, their risk for exposure to communicable diseases increases, health officials said.

“Please be aware of this and how your actions will affect your health and others’ as we continue moving forward. It is critical that individuals use their best judgement and follow all public health procedures to prevent the spread of communicable disease,” a post from the Buffalo Trace District Health Deparment reads.

According to officials, the best public health practices to stop the spread of disease and protect vulnerable populations:

— Stay home if ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wearing a face covering in public

— Monitoring symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed

If you are using disposable masks to protect yourself and others while in public, be sure to dispose masks in a proper receptacle when they are no longer usable.

BTDHD will continue monitoring local spread of disease, advocating for disease prevention with the promotion of public health practices, and providing COVID-19 testing.