On second thought, city, park committee may open pool

June 13, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The Maysville Mason County Recreation Park pool may open this summer after all.

In a reverse of its previous position, Maysville City Commission voted Thursday to override a vote taken by the Recreation Park Committee in May for the pool to remain closed for the summer.

The committee which includes City Manager Matt Wallingford, Buffalo Trace Health District Director Allison Adams, YMCA Director Tonya Wenz, County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, County Commissioner Chris O’Hearn and City Commissioner Victor McKay, voted unanimously to make the recommendation.

Commissioner Andrew Wood introduced a motion at an earlier meeting to open the pool but the motion failed to garner a second and died on the floor.

Since that original decision, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has relaxed mandates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and said pools could open on June 29. The Maysville vote followed that statewide decision.

Commissioner Victor McKay was the only dissenting vote, made on what her called “protocol.” He said he would like to have input from the Rec Park Committee before voting.

At the May meeting, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford pointed out that opening the pool, which is operated by the YMCA, would mean certified lifeguards would be needed but that operators thought they could be ready to open within two weeks.

Because the park and pool are jointly owned by the city and county, it would take a vote from both legislative bodies to overrule the committee’s decision, Wallingford said. But, he added, the committee will meet in special session on Monday at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to reconsider its previous decision.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.