A house that stands made a choice

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17

Life is a gift. Each life is exceedingly precious to God, and as His children, each life should be precious to us as well. Each person has a place and a purpose in the kingdom of God, whether each person recognizes that truth is ongoing story. God designed us all with an eternal soul. A soul to be honed, strengthened, ignited, and loved. The value of each and every soul is nothing less than the pure and prefect blood of Jesus, which was paid in full many years ago. Watchman Nee once said, “We need to be so enlarged by God that we come to see that ALL people are to be loved and valued. Whether or not you are successful in your future work for God depends chiefly on your attitude towards the value of man. The depth of your work is to be measured by your interest and feeling towards man.”

Because this world is tarnished with sin, everything is harder than it was intended to be. The Devil and his demons have dominion over the earth, causing pain and destruction. TV and games promote a cheaply expendable view of life. The news shows this idea has taken root in human hearts. There are divides and fractures where there should be unity, camaraderie, harmony, and solidarity. All humans were created to be adopted as heirs of God in His eternal kingdom. Our present and our future, as humans, is worth so much more than what the Deceiver wants us to believe.

As heirs of God, we have been adopted through forgiveness. Forgiveness is a choice that means, “though I see the pain caused by this action, I choose to move past it and walk towards unity”. There is power in forgiveness. God has promised to forgive our transgressions if we call upon Him. He will also enable us to forgive each other when sinful actions done by others shatter our lives. There is no doubt there is much violence and darkness in our world that calls out for forgiveness. God is desperate for us to move past hurts in pursuit of leading souls to His ever-open arms. Our actions, motivated by forgiveness, show a different way to live. Sin breaks down, but forgiveness builds up. Watchman Nee said “Grace will never persuade you to lift up yourself.” Grace is God-bestowed and makes room for the unity of humanity. How depleted of grace is our world? What would our news reels looks like if mercy, grace, and forgiveness were the choices?

To God’s children intent on bringing His kingdom here, stay strong and stay committed. He sees us and others do too. Your words and actions have immeasurable weight. Keep professing God as just and loving and people will notice. Don’t let the Devil have a foothold by wavering. You know the truth held in God’s word; speak it boldly and with authority.

Nee also said, “Let us see the lovableness and value of human beings before God.” This choice demands that we see people as the eternal beings that they are. This choice says, I am part of something bigger than myself. I refuse to ignore others’ significance to the Lord my God and therefore to me. “All who may be used of the Lord are interested in people, deeply interested in them.” – Nee. Watchman Nee understood, as we all must, that life is can be messy but God’s way is superior. Humans are flawed and hurts are real, but each person has far too much value to turn a blind eye too. God is ready and waiting to work beauty out of brokenness.

Humanity groans under the weight of sin and calls out for redemption and justice, but under the rule of Satan, that won’t come. True Justice rests in the hands of Almighty God waiting to be bestowed at the end of days. Knowing God means we trust He will vindicate us when His time is right. We trust in Him and His timing.

People are capable of great things, change, hope, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, compassion and much more. These endeavors take hard work and a determination to serve others rather than self. It’s easier to serve self and administer self-justice, but these actions are at odds with the heart of God. God said advocate for the orphaned and the widowed, and the innocent [unborn] blood.

As President Lincoln one said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” What’s true for the government is true for humanity in general. The Father of Lies isn’t foolish; he knows if he can sow division, harmony, love, and charity cannot grow. The choice is there, do we choose to see the lovableness and value in each person?

God tells us through His word, I will take care of you. I will have justice. I will protect and provide. I will do great things before you. I am the giver of good gifts. I AM. With so many reminders of who God is and what Jesus has done for us and continues to do, at God’s right hand, we can rest in perfect peace.

“He entered once for all into the holy places, not by means of the blood of goats and calves but by means of his own blood, thus securing an eternal redemption.” Hebrews 9:12

“If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Mark 3:24-25

–

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.