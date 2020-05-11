City budget feels effects of pandemic

When a blaze destroys a business and burns it to the ground, a lot of times that signals the end for that business, or at least delays chances to resume business matters for quite a bit.

Not Hardymon Lumber.

When fire destroyed the building on Second Street on April 11 by an undetermined cause, owners Nic Teegarden and Terry Cooley had things back up and running by Monday, less than 36 hours later.

“That Sunday we were over here sorting through stuff, making phone calls. By Monday, we had a mobile work trailer over here so that we could get back up and running again,” Teegarden said. “That same day my computer guy from Louisville had a new computer system back up and running for us.”

Luckily no damage was done to the lumber yard, just the main building and the 8,500 square foot showroom. A temporary showroom is currently set up, going from about 8,500 square feet to about 1,800 square feet.

“Once all the fire inspectors and the insurance companies finished what they needed to do, we started the demo. The temporary showroom is set up back in one of our storage buildings. We’re placing a big order this week to restock and fill the showroom up and we’re hoping by next week to be up and fully running again,” Teegarden said.

A lot changed with business matters since the fire, but Teegarden says things are slowly getting back to normal. Trace Creek Construction has taken on the project of rebuilding, something Sam Howard and his company are doing free of charge.

“The way I look at life and business, those that help you, you help them when need arises,” Sam Howard said, owner of Trace Creek Construction. “The reason for that statement is we’ve worked with Hardymon for more than 30 years. We’ve worked so long, I sent a message to them the night of the fire letting them know if there’s anyway or need to help in any way we’d be glad to do it. We’re glad to get them back to normal as quickly as we can.”

Trace Creek is no stranger to taking on rebuilds, redoing the Cox Building downtown when they had a fire years back. They’ve also helped with the construction of many other buildings in the city like the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, Taco Bell, right here under my nose with The Ledger Independent building and a considerable number of school projects across the county to name a few.

Floor plans have already been laid out, the old building has been leveled and construction will start once they get everything squared away with approvals from the state. The design process is still in its initial phase, the building having to be approved in Frankfort and not locally.

“It’s classified as a mercantile building, not a business class building and anytime that happens it has to be approved in Frankfort,” Howard said.

Once that gets cleared, construction will begin with hopes of the project being completed by the end of the year.

“The demolition is done, services disconnected and we’re ready to start on the foundations. If all goes as planned, we expect to be on site in less than two weeks,” Howard said.

Staying local and keeping things local as possible is important for a city like Maysville. Getting Hardymon back up and running is a big help for not only Hardymon, but for the city’s economy. At a time like now where local small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having the resources to provide for local needs helps keeps things going.

For example, the work Hardymon has done with the Mason County school district. Without local businesses like Hardymon, the school system would then have to outsource and get supplies elsewhere for on-site facility projects and no local source to find them. It’s not just Mason County either, Hardymon has been a big distributor to the other school systems in the surrounding area.

“Hardymon is an anchor in the community,” Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said. “As a school district, they sponsor everything we ask them to do in return we try to use them as much as possible for as much projects as we have. It’s rare to have a downtown hardware store these days and they are a very good asset to have for the community.”

Howard said Trace Creek will do everything within its means to keep the construction project as local as possible, from local suppliers and contractors proving quality exists right here at home.

The decision for Hardymon to stay in the heart of Maysville was an easy one. When the fire initially happened, Teegarden said without question they wanted to stay on Second Street on where to rebuild. It’s been a staple on the East End, Maysville’s oldest and only local lumber yard. Hardymon Lumber has been a big supporter of the community, it was the community’s turn to help give back.

“The community support to us has been outstanding. For two weeks we didn’t have to go out and buy lunch with people helping and bringing it to us. We’ve had countless people asking what they could do and if we needed them to give them a call. It’s really been overwhelming,” Teegarden said.

The Hardymon Lumber foundation plan, put together by Trace Creek Construction. A floor plan and exterior elevation should be completed within the next ten days. (Provided) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Hardymon-foundation-plan.jpgThe Hardymon Lumber foundation plan, put together by Trace Creek Construction. A floor plan and exterior elevation should be completed within the next ten days. (Provided)