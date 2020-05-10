St. Patrick to honor seniors during May

Saint Patrick School will be using the month of May to honor the graduating class of 2020.

On May 7, there was a virtual torch ceremony for students. The “passing of the torch” ceremony is usually held where a senior is paired with a kindergarten student. Throughout the year, those students will get to know one another and at the end of the year, the senior “passes the torch” to the younger student.

“This year, it was done virtually and the video is available,” Rev. Andrew Young said.

According to Young, the video is available by visiting https://bit.ly/stpatlive.

Young said from May 10-22, there will be all senior spotlights. Each senior will have a spotlight for an entire day.

“These spotlights will be featured on the school Facebook page,” he said. “We are also releasing surprise content on our Facebook page throughout the month of May to honor our class of 2020 seniors.”

On May 18, at 7 p.m., the Baccalaureate Mass will be held. The Mass will be live streamed so students from the nine high schools in the Diocese of Covington can participate together. Young will be present to represent Saint Patrick School seniors.

On May 23, there will be a graduation parade through Maysville at 4 p.m. One graduate per car will be lined up at Saint Patrick School and then paraded through downtown Maysville. The parade will conclude at Saint Patrick School, where they will receive their diploma.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no prom will be planned for the 2020 school year. It will not be rescheduled, but the students will be allowed to attend next year’s prom if they wish, according to Young.

“On behalf of all of our faculty, staff, and administrators at Saint Patrick School, we are incredibly proud of the Class of 2020,” Young said. “Throughout their time at Saint Patrick, they have consistently shown their dedication to learning, passion for life, and embodiment of the values we emphasize and instill in our students. We wish we could give them all of the milestones they were looking forward to at the end of their senior year, but we hope that the unique approach we have to take to these events this year will will give them beautiful memories to cherish nonetheless. We are truly a family at Saint Patrick School and our graduates will always remain part of our family and will always have a home at Saint Patrick. We wish them nothing but greatest joys in life and promise them our lifelong support, love, and prayers! Class of 2020, we cannot tell you enough how proud we are of you and we cannot wait to see what the future has in store for each of you.”

The St. Patrick Class of 2020 will be honored throughout the month of May.
Christy Howell-Hoots

