Kentucky primary moves to mail

April 25, 2020
Mary Ann Kearns
-

Kentucky’s June 23 primary election, already postponed from its original date, is the latest event to fall victim to COVID-19.

Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher took part in a conference call Friday with state election officials to learn how the primary election will be conducted.

Most voting will be done by mail via absentee ballots, Schumacher said.

The state will send a past card to every registered voter explaining the process, Schumacher said.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams reached an agreement Thursday on how the state’s primary elections, special elections and local option elections scheduled for June 23, 2020, would be conducted considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Adams sent Beshear a formal letter of recommendation Thursday, and the governor issued an Executive Order that outlines the election procedures that will be in place in June.

“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” Adams said.

Voters will receive information on how to access a web portal where they can enter information. The registration will generate an application to vote absentee and a report will be sent to the voter’s county of residence, Schumacher said. The clerk will then issue the appropriate ballot to the voter.

Some details on the plan are still being worked out, Schumacher said, and she hopes to have more information soon.

Schumacher said it is her understanding that she will have a voting machine in the office but that circumstances under which it may be used will be rare and by appointment only.

There may also be an option to deposit ballots in a secure drop box, Schumacher said, but details on that are also still in the works.

Deadlines for voting are another undetermined issue at the present, she said.

Schumacher said it is important to keep the public informed as primary election procedures evolve. She also emphasized that universal voting by mail applies only to the June 23 primary election.

The deadline to register online to vote in the 2020 Primary Election is May 26, no later than 4 p.m.

For more information, check the Secretary of State’s web site at www.sos.ky.gov

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]