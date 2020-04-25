City commission meeting goes live

April 25, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
-

Maysville City Commission held its second Facebook Live meeting Thursday, a nod to the social distancing requirements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was available to the public on the city’s Facebook page, but only Mayor Charles Cotterill, city commissioners and city officials were present in commission chambers.

In COVID-19 related issues, commissioners approved a municipal order changing the due date for gross receipt license fee tax to July 15, to meet state and federal extended income tax return deadlines.

Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing CARES Act Certification paperwork.

The CARES Act provides for payments to state, local, and tribal governments related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The CARES Act requires payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that were connected to the public health emergency, were not accounted for in the most recent budget and were incurred March 1, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020.

The first reading of an ordinance amending the current city budget was held. The amendment includes consideration of a fire department grant, brick placement on Sutton Street and dredging of the Maysville Mason County Recreation Park lake.

In other business, the budgeting workshop for the 2020-2021 budge year was scheduled for May 4 at 9 a.m. for police and fire.

Also Thursday, commissioners:

— Approved a resolution authorizing the acquisition of properties at 224 and 610 Wood Street.

— Authorized a change order resolution for the sewer line extension.

— Approved a resolution amending the agreement between the city and Tetra Tech Inc.

— Approved a resolution authorizing application to enter an agreement with Kentucky 911 Service Board.

— Approved Baldwin CPA for the FY 2020 audit.

Cotterill ended the meeting by reminding residents of the importance of completing and submitting 2020 Census forms.

Funding predicated on population relies on census information in determining funding levels.

“It’s really important,” he said.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_welcometomaysville2.jpg

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]