MCTC offering ‘JumpStart’ tuition-free summer courses

April 25, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Maysville Community and Technical College summer schedule will include several 100 percent tuition-free options to help students JumpStart their college career.

The summer JumpStart program is offered to any high school student graduating as part of the class of 2020 as well as anyone interested in registering as a first-time college student for the fall of 2020.

Additionally, students who may have attended college in the past that did not complete their degree but left their college in good standing are also encouraged to apply.

JumpStart class offerings are designed to provide a solid foundation for new college students by teaching technical and life skills that will be helpful in future classes as well as their day to day lives.

“The courses we have selected fulfill MCTC degree requirements but also provide students with their first step towards a high-wage, high-demand career,” said Dr. Thomas Ware, MCTC provost.

Ware also stressed how important it is to take advantage of the downtime during the summer to prepare for the upcoming fall semester for new students.

“Technology is playing a larger role in our curriculum due to the COVID-19 crisis. Spending a few hours a week in these courses will help students adjust to the changing college landscape as well as provide them an advantage that will likely help them find success in the classroom,” Ware added.

MCTC JumpStart Course Options:

CIT 105 – Introduction to Computers or OST 105 – Introduction to Information Systems

Both courses are introductory level and prepare students with basic computer skills and techniques that can be used daily at school, home and work.

FYE 100 – First Year Experience

The First Year Experience course will prepare students for success as a college student and connect them to programs, services and people here to help them accomplish their goals.

The eight-week classes are offered exclusively online and will begin in conjunction with the MCTC’s first summer session on June 1 and will complete July 26.

Space is limited, students should apply as soon as possible to secure a spot in one of the sections being offered for this program.

For more information about getting a jump on your college career visit maysville.kctcs.edu/announcements/summer2020.aspx, or contact [email protected] for more information.

