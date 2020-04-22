Players cancel summer youth theater activities

April 22, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Like performing arts groups around the world, the Maysville Players are facing an unsure future for the present.

“We are on hold until we are assured that we can gather actors and audiences as groups to appear in and attend upcoming activities in the face of the virus and quarantine,” said Mike Thomas, producing director of the local theater company. “It’s a scary time for the arts.”

Thomas explained that summers are usually an extremely busy and active time for the Players; hosting theater camps for young people and an annual teen musical.

“We usually have close to 100 participants in these programs, but until we can assure that people can gather in a healthy and safe environment, our board of directors have made the decision to cancel,” Thomas said.

The biggest loss for the summer is the cancellation of a presentation of a teen-oriented musical. The Players had announced “James and the Giant Peach,” but have now removed it from the calendar.

“In the past, summer has been an exciting time for us; giving young performers from across the region a great opportunity to participate in the theater,” Thomas said. “So many of us got our start in the arts by being involved with the Players summer programs.”

The theater group is exploring options for the 2020-21 season, including the consideration of a major musical for performers of all ages before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re not even sure about the entire 59th season,” Thomas said. “All we can do is plan and hope and wait and see.”

Auditions for what would have been the current spring production of “The Dixie Swim Club” had been held the week the virus was labeled epidemic and was cancelled. Thomas hopes to see that show reappear when the theater reopens.

“We are asking for our audience members, patrons, and sponsors to not forget us and the great shows we have offered for 58 years,” Thomas said. “We’ll be back and the lights of the historic Washington Opera House will burn brightly as the curtain is raised on another outstanding season of performances,” he concluded.

To keep up-to-date with activities for the Players and the opera house, visit www.maysvilleplayers.net.

