Springtime means road work

April 22, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
One of spring’s sure signs is the start up of area road construction projects. And this year is no exception.

According to Allen Blair, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9, projects those traveling the area’s highways can expect to encounter over the next week include:

— U.S. 68 over Lawrence Creek in Mason County, mile marker 17, bridge repairs, traffic in narrow lanes with barrier walls, speed limit 35 mph. No wide loads or overweight vehicles.

— Davis Lane in Mason County closed over the North Fork of the Licking River, bridge replacement. Detour using Kentucky 1237 (Bridgeport Road), Kentucky 1234 (Mount Carmel Road), Polecat Pike and Dixon Pike.

— Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (U.S. 62) at Maysville in Mason County, bridge closed for cable repairs through early May. Detour via U.S. 68 and William Harsha Bridge.

— Kentucky 3056 at Maysville remains closed about two tenths of a mile east of Jersey Ridge Road to stabilize a slide area, make pavement repairs. Until reopened, anticipated by late May or early June, detour via Kentucky 8 and U.S. 68, or other routes.

— Kentucky 8 in Mason County east of Harsha bridge, blacktop patching at previous culvert replacement locations, mile markers 3 to 7, as weather permits; flagged traffic, delays.

— Kentucky 32 in Fleming County, lane closures and flagged traffic for roadway rehab and paving between Goddard and the Rowan County line (mile markers 18-28), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; speed limit 45 mph.

— Kentucky 9 AA Highway at Grayson Spur in Lewis County, roadway shoulders closed and occasional flagged traffic for intersection safety improvements; speed limit 45 mph. Watch for trucks entering and leaving roadway.

— Kentucky 1068 (Laurel Creek) in Lewis County, work zone just west of Deep Hole Branch (milepoint 1.7), bridge replacement with adjacent creek crossing detour.

Motorists should also watch for crews performing daily maintenance activities such as pothole patching, ditching, mowing and other repairs on state highways in District 9’s service area.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

