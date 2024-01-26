Chase Bretz

Fleming County Panther Chase Bretz is a consistent scoring leader for the Panthers’ archery team. In their most recent outing, Bretz shot a 276, tying with his older brother, Logan Bretz with just one less ten scored to take 16th overall. Bretz not only consistently leads his team in scoring as a freshman, he also does it while living with cerebral palsy. Aiming down the sights with just one good arm, shooting the bow with his mouth, Bretz is one of Fleming County’s top archers in both 2D and 3D, and has worked hard to be where he is today.

Gracie Duncan

Duncan led the Lady Lions in their most recent win against Elliott County. Putting up 17 points that game, Duncan has totalled 105 total points so far this year, to be the teams third leading scorer behind Katlyn Gilbert and Carriann Highfield. Duncan is one of the team’s most reliable players, and has participated in nearly all of the Lady Lions games this year, and has been a consistent member of the Lady Lion’s roster throughout her high-school career.

