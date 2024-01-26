WEST UNION, Ohio — An Adams County Commissioner has responded after the Adams County Dog Warden, Donnie Swayne, was recently accused of leaving dogs outdoors in freezing temperatures.

The backlash began when complaints began swirling on Facebook after some residents noticed some dogs in cages outside during one of the coldest nights of the season.

There was even discussion that a dog had died in the freezing temperatures.

Adams County Commissioner Barbara Moore has denied any truth to this and elaborated that what some had mistaken for a frozen animal was simply a piece of a black tarp that had fallen.

Furthermore, Moore insisted that the Humane Society came to assist and determined that the shelter was doing the best it could with the resources at hand.

“Ideally we would love to have all the dogs inside,” stated Moore. “The fact that we have some dogs outside has been the case every year.”

The decision to keep some of the canines outside was not an easy one, however, there simply was not room inside for every animal. The dogs that were selected to stay outside were dogs with heavier coats who were more aptly suited for colder temperatures.

The dogs being kept outside had several sources of warmth available to them from straw and insulated igloo houses. The cages were also covered in tarps to keep the wind out as much as possible.

Moore stated that the commissioners in Adams County have committed to building a new dog shelter to better be able to house the large number of animals but as with all good things, it takes time.

Moore explained that these dogs are eligible for fostering to anyone who would be willing.

“I, personally, have volunteered with other counties for fostering cats. I’ve rescued dogs myself. I have three of them personally. I would never stand for animals to be mistreated.”

Anyone interested in temporarily fostering an animal, donating much-needed supplies or even adopting, please contact the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department at (937) 544-2431.