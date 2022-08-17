University of Pikeville athletics announced its inductees for the 2022 class on Tuesday which includes Mason County grad Trevor Setty.

Prior to his arrival at UPike, Setty helped lead the Royals to a 2008 state title as a senior, scoring 543 points during the 2007-08 season. He finished with 1,050 points in his three-year career at Mason County.

At Pikeville over the course of three seasons, Setty inked his name on the list of all-time greats in UPIKE basketball history. Currently at eighth on the Bears all-time scoring list with 1,812 points, Setty aided the Bears in 2011’s historic NAIA National Championship run, leading the team in three-point percentage (.415) while trailing only Vance Cooksey for the team lead in total points and points per game. Setty led the Bears in the championship game on March 22nd, 2011, dropping in a game-high seven threes, totaling 32 points and 17 rebounds in 40-plus minutes of action.

Following the championship game, Setty was crowned NAIA National Tournament MVP. The following season, the Maysville, Ky. native led the Bears averaging 15.9 points per contest and was named All-MSC First Team and NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. In his final season with the Bears, Setty collected his second All-MSC First Team nod, and was named NAIA Second Team All-American.

The induction ceremony will be held October 22.