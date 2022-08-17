Sad story

Our society treats pregnancy and children as an unwanted scourge that no woman should have to suffer. I wonder if the negativity plays a role in the fact that a large number of the child-bearing age population have chosen to remain childless. Don’t want any children? Fine, be responsible and don’t get pregnant. I’m sad for the millions that will miss out on the strongest and purest love ever, the love of a child.

Not a means of birth control

I cannot imagine women even thinking of getting pregnant and then murdering their baby in the womb. Abortion should not be a means of birth control. With all the methods now available to prevent unwanted pregnancy there’s just no excuse anymore.

Not man’s best friend to all

I think people who live in subdivisions should not be allowed to have dog. They are annoying, barking, growling and running through other people’s property. They need to live out in the country.