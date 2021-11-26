Friday’s KHSAA Playoff Football Scores

1A

Pikeville 36, Raceland 7

Russellville 34, Bethlehem 21

2A

Beechwood 38, Mayfield 7

Lexington Christian 58, Middlesboro 0

3A

Belfry 48, East Carter 26

Paducah Tilghman 39, Glasgow 20

4A

Johnson Central 42, Franklin County 24

Boyle County 54, Logan County 16

5A

Frederick Douglass 35, Owensboro 7

South Warren 46, Woodford County 25

6A

Male 48, Trinity 21

St. Xavier 31, Madison Central 21

