MRS. GEHLHAUSEN

FLEMINGSBURG — Mary Lee Jones Brannen Gehlhausen, 66, of Marion, Ind. (formerly of Flemingsburg), passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at her residence.

Born in Fleming County on Sept. 23, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Levi Jones and the late Emma Jolly Jones.

Mary worked as the office manager for Dr. Samuel Gehring and Dr. William Rye in Flemingsburg. She was currently the Payroll Clerk at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion.

She was a devoted wife who loved her family. She enjoyed horses, cooking, camping, and her dogs.

Mary is survived by her husband, Hubert “Bud” Gehlhausen; her great-niece who was like a daughter, Dr. Emma Jones and husband, Cody; her stepson, Patrick Brannen; her brother, Kenneth Jones and wife, Dorothy; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Levi and Emma, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick Brannen; her two brothers, Jim Jones and Scotty Jones; her uncle, Leo Hunt; and her aunt, Frances Hunt.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Voiers officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

