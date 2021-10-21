Home playoff games on the line Friday night

The formula is a rather simple one for Mason County and Bracken County come Friday night.

Win and get a home playoff game.

That’s what’s at stake when the Royals host Powell County and the Polar Bears travel to Nicholas County.

Their prize will be not having to travel the first week of the playoffs and most likely play the same opponent they play Friday night.

For Mason County, a win secures the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District and a game in Maysville November 5. A loss means they’d have to make a trip to Stanton to take on Powell County, as long as Fleming County takes care of business Friday when they host Lewis County. If the Lions were to win that game, they’d then earn the No. 3 seed if Mason beats Powell. If Powell and Lewis both win, then there would be a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed and then it would turn to an RPI tiebreaker, Mason County holding a pretty big advantage over the two. The Panthers already have the No. 1 seed wrapped up in the district and have guaranteed themselves two home games in the playoffs. Fleming County hasn’t lost a district game since the district was realigned in 2019, spanning 15 straight victories.

As referenced last week, if Fleming and Mason win Friday, the opponents Fleming and Mason will play aren’t quite as clear. The 3-5 seeds in the district are still to be determined thanks to Powell, Pendleton County and Lewis all beating each other. If Fleming and Mason win Friday, all three would be knotted at 1-3 in district play with RPI being the tiebreaker.

The current RPI ratings have Powell County (.28153) third, Pendleton County (.27922) fourth and Lewis County (.27527) fifth. Pendleton County can’t improve their district standing, having wrapped up district play last week at 1-3 and will be scoreboard watching as they close out the season with Bishop Brossart (9-0) and Newport (3-6). Powell County has Mason County (5-3) and Gallatin County (3-4) and Lewis County has Fleming County (5-4) and Fairview (0-9) left. The current RPI ratings could very well change.

For Bracken County, it’s either make a return trip to Carlisle on November 5 or host the Bluejackets in Brooksville on the same day. Both are currently 1-1 in district play with a win over Paris and a loss to Bishop Brossart. The Mustangs have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Class A, 5th District and guaranteed themselves two home games in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They’ll play Paris, Bracken County and Nicholas County will play each other, all that’s left to determine on which field.