Class 3A, 6th District race to get a little more clear Friday

Mason County’s boys golf team wanted to consider itself among the state’s elite and they proved so over the weekend with a top five finish at the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac boys’ state golf championship.

The Royals finished fifth at the Bowling Green Country Club, with a 36-hole score of 79-over-par, the program’s top finish since 2015 when they finished third.

Mason County showed its depth throughout the season was key, as No. 5 golfer Kaden Grooms entering the tournament finished with the best score of the five after two days of shooting 78’s. Grooms’ efforts earned him a tie for 34th place and caps off a career in which he was a vital member of the team since his freshman year.

Jake Feldhaus shot 18-over in two days with a 79 and 83 and tying for 56th. The eighth grader cemented himself in the top five all season and is the key building piece to the future of Mason County golf.

Logan Shepherd finished at 27-over par and in a tie for 81st. He broke 80 on Friday with a 79, following it up with a 92 on Saturday. Shepherd is one of three seniors along with Grooms and Mason Butler in the Royals top five. Shepherd has been a longstanding contributor to the Royals, also a vital member of the team since his freshman season. It was his third straight trip to the state tournament after qualifying as a sophomore and then advancing with the team the past two seasons. His consistency all season was key for the Royals, finishing at or near the top for the Royals in the majority of tournaments.

Grant Owens finished a stroke behind Shepherd at 28-over and in a tie for 85th. Along with Feldhaus, he’ll be returning to the team next year. Owens broke onto the scene in 2021 for the Royals, staying in the top five all season and has shown he’s capable of a bright 2022 with a tie for third place finish in the region tournament.

Last but certainly not least is Mason Butler, finishing at 37-over and a tie for 95th. Butler’s tenure with the Royals has been the longest, contributing as a middle schooler and being a mainstay in the Royals top five ever since. This was also his third trip to the state tournament, qualifying as a freshman and playing with the team the last two seasons.

Zack Ring is the fourth senior who will be departing from the team this year and has also played a key part to the success over the years since his freshman year, including last season when he finished second on the team behind Evan Schumacher at the state tournament.

It ends a two-year run in which the Royals finished seventh at the state tournament in 2020 and fifth in 2021 that also came with a pair of 12th Region championships. The region title this season came with historic measures, shooting a 287, good for one-under-par as a team at Laurel Oaks and finishing with the lowest score in a Northeastern Kentucky region tournament since 1961, the tournament being a 36-hole tournament prior to that.

It caps a season in which they won seven tournaments and finished runner-up in three others.

They finished third in the inaugural Kentucky 2A Championships in Owensboro and ninth at the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association tournament in Lexington, a tournament featuring the top 15 teams in the state, regardless of region they play in.

It will be tough to duplicate these efforts for a third straight year, but with Feldhaus and Owens and Quin Grooms and Trey Cracraft waiting in the wings, they have the foundation to start with.

TEAM SCORING

Bowling Green Country Club

Par 72

PLACE; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Christian Academy-Louisville — +21

2. Madison Central — +22

3. Greenwood — +36

4. Ryle — +64

5. Mason County — +79

6. Spencer County — +86

7. Bethlehem — +90

8. St. Mary — +95

9. Highlands — +101

10. Pulaski County — +110

11. Estill County — +113

12. Madisonville-North Hopkins — +118

INDIVIDUAL SCORING (Top 10)

PLACE; NAME; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Matthew Troutman, CAL — -5

2. Warren Thomis, Madison Central — E

t-3. Cam Roberts, Pikeville — +2

t-3. Zach Watterson, Lee Co. — +2

t-3. Dalton Fiveash, Franklin-Simpson — +2

t-3. Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central — +2

t-7. Ben Spencer, Oldham Co. — +3

t-7. Logan McCormick, Montgomery Co. — +3

t-9. Luke Coyle, Taylor Co. — +4

t-9. Reed Richey, Bowling Green — +4

t-9. Grant Broughton, Daviess Co. — +4

t-9. Michael Lang, Greenwood — +4